Nathan Rourke Waived from Jags . . .

OttawaFinsUp
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 25, 2022
- Messages
- 90
- Reaction score
- 187
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Ottawa
Dolphins need to find a way to get him in a backup QB role.
I’m not sure how much exposure he got in Jacksonville, but after watching him tear up the CFL last year, this kid has the “it” factor. He just needs to be given a chance and I think his potential is much higher than who we currently have on our roster for backups.
If not, I hope he clears waivers and comes back to CFL. God know my REDBLACKS could use him, LOL!!!
I’m not sure how much exposure he got in Jacksonville, but after watching him tear up the CFL last year, this kid has the “it” factor. He just needs to be given a chance and I think his potential is much higher than who we currently have on our roster for backups.
If not, I hope he clears waivers and comes back to CFL. God know my REDBLACKS could use him, LOL!!!