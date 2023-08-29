 Nathan Rourke Waived from Jags . . . | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nathan Rourke Waived from Jags . . .

Dolphins need to find a way to get him in a backup QB role.

I’m not sure how much exposure he got in Jacksonville, but after watching him tear up the CFL last year, this kid has the “it” factor. He just needs to be given a chance and I think his potential is much higher than who we currently have on our roster for backups.

If not, I hope he clears waivers and comes back to CFL. God know my REDBLACKS could use him, LOL!!!
 
I'll let Mr. Rourke speak for himself-

welcome-to-fantasy-island.gif
 
I don’t think our backup QB is as weak a link as our starting OL and back up DL.
 
Saskatchewan Roughriders season ticket holder here. I PROMISE you that Rourke has a higher upside than Skylar Thompson. The kid absolutely tore up the CFL last year. He has potential to be a very good backup/fringe starter in the NFL. Bring him in. Im tired of Mike White and Skylar Thompson, they suck. If he doesn't sign with a NFL team bring him over to the riders lol.
 
You should be terrified of the back-up QB, every team should be. As a strong advocate of not caring about the back-up QB, if Tua goes down for an extended period of time, we're toast anyway. Even if it's just 1-3 games, you can't rely on a back-up to win those games. It would be up to McDaniel to coach his way to a victory. There's barely 32 starting QBs in the NFL as it is now, so don't fret on the back-up. Mike White and Skylar Thompson isn't much worse than what the other 31 teams have as a QB2.
 
No, we can't take ALL other's team players but when we are in win-now mode and have two slugs backing up our injury-prone starting QB I think it's essential we look into all released QBs and olinemen. Hell. our GM would be doing the team a huge dis-service if he didn't look to upgrade every position all through the year.
 
Blue Bombers GIF by Tourism Winnipeg
 
He is actually good

Like Cam Wake was good in the CFL good
 
200.gif
 
I’d rather sign a QB that tore up the SEC than the CFL.
 
If Tua keep getting hurt. It time to invest in another QB. Skylar ain't going save season either.. great team make tough decision
 
