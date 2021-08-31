National 4pm CBS Game week 1

Pigskin80's
Rookie
- Joined
- Aug 3, 2017
- Messages
- 5
- Reaction score
- 1
- Location
- South Carolina
Who gets it?
Dolphins/Patriots or Browns/Chiefs
Dolphins/Patriots or Browns/Chiefs
Who gets it?
Dolphins/Patriots or Browns/Chiefs
Who are the browns? Are they still in the nfl?Both games have good storylines, wouldn’t surprise me if dolphins-pats get it..
can’t wait for week 1!
There’ll be plenty of streams out there…always is.In Germany its chiefs Game in TV.need again find Stream,i Not Like watch Red Zone.