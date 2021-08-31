 National 4pm CBS Game week 1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

National 4pm CBS Game week 1

FinSolari

FinSolari

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
747
Reaction score
364
Location
Miami, FL
Both games have good storylines, wouldn’t surprise me if dolphins-pats get it..

can’t wait for week 1!
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,206
Reaction score
980
I have a feeling it's going to be close to a 50-50 split across the country. I don't think one game will get 80% and the other game only 20% of the country.
 
R

RMLogic

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
607
Reaction score
618
Age
67
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
Of course it's the Chiefs. No debate.
And of course because the Tampa TV station hates the Dolphins we will get KC- Clev.
They always screw Fins fans here.
We will be the only area in Florida not getting the Fins game.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,038
Reaction score
25,068
i am on vacation Thurs - Sun next week.

i might be home by 4pm if we get the late game.

if not, i will be watching it as soon as i walk in the door on DVR, baby!
 
