National Anti-Tua Propaganda hurting Dolphins?

I think it has more to do with Miami not having the money to just throw it at the first free agent that bats their eyes in the Dolphins direction. I think most fans knew coming in Miami will make a few decent move this offseason but didn't expect a slew of big $$$$ free agents. However, once the bell rang common sense seems to have been lost and some fans are running around like a 6 year old in a toy store and there's nothing they see that they don't say "Mommy buy that!"