 National Anti-Tua Propaganda hurting Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

National Anti-Tua Propaganda hurting Dolphins?

C

ChitownPhins28

Gotta wonder if it will if it already hasnt.
There's been so much Tua hate for months. I think it's because Tua's rough start made the OG Tua fluffers feel like their credibility was dashed.
Im just wondering if players around the league, or their agents, more likely, are steering away from Miami cuz they think Tua's trash.

This is a pretty scary and potentially depressingAF possibility.

And Im 75-25 in favor of Tua.
 
Dynastybuilder

Dynastybuilder

ChitownPhins28 said:
Gotta wonder if it will if it already hasnt.
There's been so much Tua hate for months. I think it's because Tua's rough start made the OG Tua fluffers feel like their credibility was dashed.
Im just wondering if players around the league, or their agents, more likely, are steering away from Miami cuz they think Tua's trash.

This is a pretty scary and potentially depressingAF possibility.

And Im 75-25 in favor of Tua.
You do realize half the free agents just signed to play with Cam Newton right?
 
dolfaneric12

dolfaneric12

Sucker Free Sunday
Media has been negative towards Tua but I don't think it'll steer players away. Miami did go 10-6 and Flores seems to have gained a lot of respect around the league. Also Tua also seems like a great teammate.
 
R

RMLogic

Fans here dont realize alot of GMs were split on Tua before the draft last year. Some were not all that sure about him because of his lack of size and arm strength and playing at Alabama always makes QBs better than they really are. No doubt now that Herbert has superior QB skills.
I think Tua can certainly get better and be a decent QB but nowhere an elite guy. They need WRs and a stud RB.
 
G

gregorygrant83

I think it has more to do with Miami not having the money to just throw it at the first free agent that bats their eyes in the Dolphins direction. I think most fans knew coming in Miami will make a few decent move this offseason but didn't expect a slew of big $$$$ free agents. However, once the bell rang common sense seems to have been lost and some fans are running around like a 6 year old in a toy store and there's nothing they see that they don't say "Mommy buy that!"
 
C

ChitownPhins28

RMLogic said:
Fans here dont realize alot of GMs were split on Tua before the draft last year. Some were not all that sure about him because of his lack of size and arm strength and playing at Alabama always makes QBs better than they really are. No doubt now that Herbert has superior QB skills.
I think Tua can certainly get better and be a decent QB but nowhere an elite guy. They need WRs and a stud RB.
I still have doubt about Herbert between the ears. I still think Tua's gonna win that one.
 
circumstances

circumstances

We weren't paying any of these prices for any of these players, lol.

Leave that trash to the Shats and SCam Newton.
 
