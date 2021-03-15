National Anti-Tua Propaganda hurting Dolphins?

ChitownPhins28
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 1,050
- Reaction score
- 903
- Age
- 49
- Location
- Aurora IL
Gotta wonder if it will if it already hasnt.
There's been so much Tua hate for months. I think it's because Tua's rough start made the OG Tua fluffers feel like their credibility was dashed.
Im just wondering if players around the league, or their agents, more likely, are steering away from Miami cuz they think Tua's trash.
This is a pretty scary and potentially depressingAF possibility.
And Im 75-25 in favor of Tua.
