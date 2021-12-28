 National broadcast games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

National broadcast games

Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
227
Reaction score
561
Location
Greensboro, NC
What is the chance Miami / Tennessee get the National 1pm game on CBS ? Looks like Cincinnati / Kansas City is the other big game and I assume it will get the slot. Do they make the decision by popularity or whichever games will affect the playoff positions at this point in the season ? I'm out of market, I can still watch the game it is just easier when it is broadcase Nationally instead of changing my YouTube TV location.

 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
5,801
Reaction score
4,369
Location
Virginia
I think you are right about KC/Cinci - Mahomes is already a mega ratings draw I'm sure, and Burrow coming off a 500 yard game - that's hard to match. But if any game has a shot, it's ours. 7 game win streak, and "revenge" story line - even if it's total BS - helps.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom