NBA Draft 11/18

Joe Dolfan
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 30, 2005
- Messages
- 3,052
- Reaction score
- 2,715
- Age
- 49
- Location
- Santa Cruz, CA
Anyone else excited for the draft?
For me, as a Warriors fan, it's pretty exciting. The Dubs had a bad year, with Curry and Thompson both hurt. Then the team opted out of the season after covid.
Now they have the 2nd pick in the draft.
The 2nd pick in the draft, with Curry, Thompson and Green on the team. Insane
For me, as a Warriors fan, it's pretty exciting. The Dubs had a bad year, with Curry and Thompson both hurt. Then the team opted out of the season after covid.
Now they have the 2nd pick in the draft.
The 2nd pick in the draft, with Curry, Thompson and Green on the team. Insane