NBA Draft 11/18

Anyone else excited for the draft?

For me, as a Warriors fan, it's pretty exciting. The Dubs had a bad year, with Curry and Thompson both hurt. Then the team opted out of the season after covid.

Now they have the 2nd pick in the draft.

The 2nd pick in the draft, with Curry, Thompson and Green on the team. Insane
 
Your Warriors would be well suited to take center James Wiseman from Memphis. I doubt the Timberwolves would take him considering they have Karl-Anthony Towns
 
With the 2nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, The Golden State Warriors select...

James Wiseman, Center, Memphis

 
