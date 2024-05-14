NBA Playoffs

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 6,688
- Reaction score
- 15,757
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
Anyone else got caught up in this.
OMG this dude Antohny Edwards is amazing.
The Thuder are also awesome, they have a badass too in SGA
Then you have the Mavs with Luka and the Nuggets defending the title with the Joker. Brunson for NYK is a dawg.
These are building up to be the best playoffs in a very long time for the NBA.
OMG this dude Antohny Edwards is amazing.
The Thuder are also awesome, they have a badass too in SGA
Then you have the Mavs with Luka and the Nuggets defending the title with the Joker. Brunson for NYK is a dawg.
These are building up to be the best playoffs in a very long time for the NBA.