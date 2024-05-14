 NBA Playoffs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NBA Playoffs

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
6,688
Reaction score
15,757
Age
40
Location
Kansas
Anyone else got caught up in this.

OMG this dude Antohny Edwards is amazing.


The Thuder are also awesome, they have a badass too in SGA


Then you have the Mavs with Luka and the Nuggets defending the title with the Joker. Brunson for NYK is a dawg.

These are building up to be the best playoffs in a very long time for the NBA.
 
