NBC Announce Crew

I miss Al Michaels. Tirico aint it. We all know Collingsworth is a long neck bastard, but man Tirico is hard to take. I thought it was pretty petty of him to say Detroit's win over KC had an asterisk by it. Like seriously? But this week for the Miami/New England game could they be more pro Patriots? The excitement in Tirico's voice when Tua was sacked with an emphatic "FINALLY"! All these point outs of supposed missed calls on Miami but nothing on NE's two missed calls on their first TD. Then of course at the end of the game Collingsworth saying "I know he was short but IDK if I would have ended the game that way" like what? His knee was down before the ball crossed the marker lol And then instead of post game highlights highlighting Miami's win, Tirico and crew are still reviewing the play that everyone outside New England and this crew agree he was short.



Just awful.