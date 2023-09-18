 NBC Announce Crew | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NBC Announce Crew

Dolph N.Fan

I miss Al Michaels. Tirico aint it. We all know Collingsworth is a long neck bastard, but man Tirico is hard to take. I thought it was pretty petty of him to say Detroit's win over KC had an asterisk by it. Like seriously? But this week for the Miami/New England game could they be more pro Patriots? The excitement in Tirico's voice when Tua was sacked with an emphatic "FINALLY"! All these point outs of supposed missed calls on Miami but nothing on NE's two missed calls on their first TD. Then of course at the end of the game Collingsworth saying "I know he was short but IDK if I would have ended the game that way" like what? His knee was down before the ball crossed the marker lol And then instead of post game highlights highlighting Miami's win, Tirico and crew are still reviewing the play that everyone outside New England and this crew agree he was short.

Just awful.
 
As much as he has been a staple in my life ever since watching football, Al Michaels is not himself anymore either.

He's not bad, just not as good as he once was. I have a sneaky suspicion though he's not a fan of this new Amazon Prime style of production and who's doing it behind the scenes. Al's use to the big 3 networks and how they have rolled.
 
We still have a lot to earn.

We're writing our story now. They'll all be printing it soon enough.

The bigger story is still the fact that Belichek is 0-2 than that McDaniel is 2-0.
 
Collinsworth is a tool, and his act is tiresome. But to be fair, I think you took that quote out of context. They were joking about how you couldn't have written a script more wild than the way the game ended. Tirico made a comment something about it would have taken some very creative writing to have written a fictional story to end that way. Collinsworth made his comment above to echo how odd of the ending it was.

This was right before they both went back to slurping on Pats taint, of course.
 
I'm cool with them picking NE if they actually gave good reasons for it. Their reasoning was basically them still thinking this is New England of old going against Miami of old.
 
The repeated highlights of the Brady return to NE was a joke. It was last week and it was covered everywhere. But NBC had to keep it going. They can’t accept that Belichick, Kraft, and the Pats have lost relevance.

And arguing with the former ref, who was very clear that the overturn on 4th down was the right call, was infuriating.
 
Sometimes when I hear people complain about announcing I wonder if I'm watching the same thing...I thought it was fine and didn't notice the Pats stuff- I think people look for that- I don't hear that from anyone though - I guess we hear what we want to hear...
 
Go to a Patriots board and they'll be saying the crew was heavily biased for the Dolphins. Same story for every fanbase
 
I get the sense he doesn't like Herbstreit either. Either way, they have terrible chemistry. That's what Al gets for going for the $$. But he's lost his fastball at this point, reminiscent of Summerall (my all time favorite) at the end.
 
I actually couldn't believe that Collinsworth broke down the TD pass by the patriots when Henry was past the line of scrimmage blocking a good two yards before turning around to make the catch.

It probably hurt his little heart so much to have to admit it shouldn't have counted lol
 
