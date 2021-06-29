Ndamukong Suh shares the life lessons he learned after dividing Miami Dolphins locker room

Ndamukong Suh shares the lessons he learned after dividing Dolphins locker room Ndamukong Suh said he arrived in Miami ready to impose his will on others, but nothing was being heard because he had “0 tact.”

Interesting article but you only hear this after he gets a ring. I still think this was one of the dumbest signings of the team, second only to hiring Gase as coach and sticking with him as long as they did.