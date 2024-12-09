Need coaches that wil tell it like it is.

I have seen a few plays where Jalen Ramsey where's the long sleeve and untucked shirt that some dolphins players like the new trend. I have seen 2 times that I know of the latest today where Garrett Wilson grabs Ramseys undershirt to slow him and run past him. He didn't catch a pass on the play but ramsey wouldn't have made the tackle on Adam's if it came to those 2. Luckily adams was tackled. This happened around the 3:57 mark in the second quater. Some coach need to tell his ass fix that real quick. We are tires of seeing it happen. These coaches baby the stats. It needs to stop do better Miami. I am grateful for the W but coach these stars harder please ffs