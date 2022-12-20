Need Help From the Locals!

So I'm going to be in Miami for about 10 days as I'm going to the Jets game on January 8. I'll be down there a week earlier when the Fins play the Pats in Foxboro on January 1st. I come down to Miami at least 4-5 times a year for games but I'm at the game and never watch it at a bar. Any recommendations on where I can watch Fins/Pats? Someplace that will have as few Patriots fans as possible... prefer none actually ( I get enough of them living in the Boston area). Good local hangout with die hard Fins Fans. I've been to Duffys, Bokampers etc... those are fine but prefer something that isn't as touristy....