Need some positive thoughts and some luck

Today on indeed a recruiter reached out to me. Saying my qualifications met one of their job openings. I know I'm way overqualified having 18 plus years in IT. I haven't worked help desk in at least 15 years. But hopefully I could move up quickly.



It would be a big-time pay cut but would also be a dream job I would hope but I also have my military VA benefits that would help kick in. They did say some of the job would be on the weekend working in the booth, press conferences, and some field work. But there is a lot more to do than just that.



Pray my fellow fins.