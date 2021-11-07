Need to start throwing crap against the wall...

Let the Jake Dolegala era begin. You know what Brissett is at this point. There is no upside there. He shouldn't be on the team next year.
You drafted Hunter Long in the 3rd round. Shouldn't he get reps over Shaheen & Smythe?
Play Robert Jones over Jesse Davis. How much worse can he be? Greg Little?
Duke Riley looked better than Baker. How about giving Doaks a shot? Hell, play Igbo more!
There seems to be extreme stubbornness in this organization. Start trying some different players. This season is over, see what you have for the future. Simple stuff.
