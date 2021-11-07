 Need to start throwing crap against the wall... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Need to start throwing crap against the wall...

Delvin

Delvin

Second String
Joined
Mar 17, 2021
Messages
1,562
Reaction score
1,776
Location
Phoenix
Let the Jake Dolegala era begin. You know what Brissett is at this point. There is no upside there. He shouldn't be on the team next year.

You drafted Hunter Long in the 3rd round. Shouldn't he get reps over Shaheen & Smythe?

Play Robert Jones over Jesse Davis. How much worse can he be? Greg Little?

Duke Riley looked better than Baker. How about giving Doaks a shot? Hell, play Igbo more!

There seems to be extreme stubbornness in this organization. Start trying some different players. This season is over, see what you have for the future. Simple stuff.
 
Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane

Rookie
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
57
Reaction score
263
Age
34
Location
North Carolina
Completely agree and as you say simple enough as we need to see what we have going forward.

But with who we have leading this team,nothing is ever simple with them. The most hard-headed leadership in sports.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,996
Reaction score
5,218
Location
Miami
This team is such a ****ing let down every single year. It's seems like more and more every year and every week.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Franchise player, yup.
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
7,275
Reaction score
9,809
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
Hunter Long being a healthy scratch again is mind boggling. We are 1-7. He was a 3rd round pick. We haven't extended our Pro Bowl caliber TE yet. Our other tight ends are known JAGs. Not to mention our WR room is completely depleted per the usual.

Play the ****ing man. You drafted him!
 
PSU Cane

PSU Cane

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 9, 2006
Messages
2,144
Reaction score
1,099
Location
Lehigh Valley, PA
Delvin said:
Let the Jake Dolegala era begin. You know what Brissett is at this point. There is no upside there. He shouldn't be on the team next year.

You drafted Hunter Long in the 3rd round. Shouldn't he get reps over Shaheen & Smythe?

Play Robert Jones over Jesse Davis. How much worse can he be? Greg Little?

Duke Riley looked better than Baker. How about giving Doaks a shot? Hell, play Igbo more!

There seems to be extreme stubbornness in this organization. Start trying some different players. This season is over, see what you have for the future. Simple stuff.
Click to expand...

Flo has shown an extreme stubbornness since he arrived. I don't see that changing, which i why i don't see him being the guy to fix this team. It showed signs of life early on with him but has progressively gotten worse, both with coordinator hires, system and player usage/fits. As such, it's time to turn the page.

Grier serves little purpose as this point. He appears to be little more than a puppet over his time here. Outside of a lucky bong hit gone public and trade for said player, he's produced nothing of value during his tenure. We need a GM with a backbone who can identify talent and build a roster that resembles a true cohesive blueprint.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom