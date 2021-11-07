Need to start throwing crap against the wall...

Delvin said:



You drafted Hunter Long in the 3rd round. Shouldn't he get reps over Shaheen & Smythe?



Play Robert Jones over Jesse Davis. How much worse can he be? Greg Little?







There seems to be extreme stubbornness in this organization. Start trying some different players. This season is over, see what you have for the future. Simple stuff. Let the Jake Dolegala era begin. You know what Brissett is at this point. There is no upside there. He shouldn't be on the team next year. Duke Riley looked better than Baker. How about giving Doaks a shot? Hell, play Igbo more!

Flo has shown an extreme stubbornness since he arrived. I don't see that changing, which i why i don't see him being the guy to fix this team. It showed signs of life early on with him but has progressively gotten worse, both with coordinator hires, system and player usage/fits. As such, it's time to turn the page.Grier serves little purpose as this point. He appears to be little more than a puppet over his time here. Outside of a lucky bong hit gone public and trade for said player, he's produced nothing of value during his tenure. We need a GM with a backbone who can identify talent and build a roster that resembles a true cohesive blueprint.