Need To Tighten Up That Run Defense

Great win on road against a playoff team but giving up 234 rushing yards and a 5.9 ypc is worrying to say the least.

The Pat's are a good running team and they will surely test Miami's D on the ground.

I would like to see the Fins run the ball more as well but you can't complain about 466 yards passing!
 
Relax guys. First game of the season with a new DC and system. Let me know after four games if it’s still a problem then I’ll jump on board with you. But after 1 game?? That’s silly
 
Jim my observation is positioning I noticed was part of the problem for the DL. can be coached up.
 
