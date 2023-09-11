Need To Tighten Up That Run Defense

jimthefin
Great win on road against a playoff team but giving up 234 rushing yards and a 5.9 ypc is worrying to say the least.
The Pat's are a good running team and they will surely test Miami's D on the ground.
I would like to see the Fins run the ball more as well but you can't complain about 466 yards passing!
