Need To Use Custom Designed Hell On Earth Visitor's Sideline To Soften The Bills Up

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,938
Reaction score
33,611
Location
Land of Loco!
I LOVE the fact that we had the foresight to have a sun study commissioned in September at 1 PM. Then we used that study to custom design the modifications of the stadium to make the visitor's sideline literally hell on earth. At this time it is projected to feel like 97 degrees at kickoff with 66% humidity. Hopefully, it gets even hotter than that. The best would be if a storm came in just before kickoff and dropped just enough to make it super steamy. I have to imagine we'll be wearing our white uniforms forcing them to not only have to endure 20 degrees more heat than the home sideline but also to have to play in their blue jerseys which will be much hotter. Talk about a home field advantage. Now we just need to hide all of their toilet paper in the visitor's locker room and have some AC problems...

24966077-standard.png
AP_18259774506607.jpg
455IPOYZTRA3JMZALWOBIWKBO4.jpg
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,859
Reaction score
1,757
LOL! Can you imagine being the poor sod (in the bottom pic) who has to hold the sun shield in place all game? Dang, that would suck big time!
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
5,946
Reaction score
2,760
Location
NC
It's a great advantage most people don't even think about. Besides being more uncomfortable, oxygen levels are lower at higher temps thus making recovery just a little bit slower. Compound that over a 3 hour game and it very well affect performance.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,938
Reaction score
33,611
Location
Land of Loco!
Beach Bum said:
Not to mention as a fan, the sun shields might be blocking their view! Spending all that money and thinking you have a great seat just to see that -Talking about being pissed!
Click to expand...
That's where we should force all of the Bills fans to sit regardless what tickets they bought. Want to come and watch in our stadium? Here is your section. Pick a seat and we'll give those wearing Dolphins gear your nice seats. We should also double their price for all F&B.
 
