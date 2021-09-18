Need To Use Custom Designed Hell On Earth Visitor's Sideline To Soften The Bills Up

I LOVE the fact that we had the foresight to have a sun study commissioned in September at 1 PM. Then we used that study to custom design the modifications of the stadium to make the visitor's sideline literally hell on earth. At this time it is projected to feel like 97 degrees at kickoff with 66% humidity. Hopefully, it gets even hotter than that. The best would be if a storm came in just before kickoff and dropped just enough to make it super steamy. I have to imagine we'll be wearing our white uniforms forcing them to not only have to endure 20 degrees more heat than the home sideline but also to have to play in their blue jerseys which will be much hotter. Talk about a home field advantage. Now we just need to hide all of their toilet paper in the visitor's locker room and have some AC problems...