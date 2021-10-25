Needham and Gesicki

Mike G was awesome yesterday. I've not been his biggest supporter. I advocated strongly for Pitts this off season and to trade away Gesicki. But the guy has really stepped up his play these last few weeks and his energy is something we lack in other areas, with too many of our lot especially on D walking around in a zombie like state with "oh shucks" body language. The chemistry between him and Tua, which I think was lacking big time last season, is clearly starting to develop and he's more than worthy in my view of the big pay cheque we will have to write. Other thing I like about the kid is unlike the other receivers he's generally available to play.



Needham, should be a slam dunk re-sign too, he's been consistent and never let us down, obviously not on X's level but more than capable of playing a valuable role for this team. Give him the contract he deserves.