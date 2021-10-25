 Needham and Gesicki | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Needham and Gesicki

qmar

qmar

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2008
Messages
794
Reaction score
118
These guys both need to be re-signed ASAP.

I won’t get into how ridiculous it is that Gesicki sees so many offensive plays from the sideline, I just want him signed for the new regime. And Needham, well we will needham next year as I don’t see both X and Byron Jones still being a Dolphin.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,914
Reaction score
5,060
Location
Miami
For the right price I would be ok with it. But I am not giving Gesicki 14 mil per year or close to it. There are too many holes on this team that need to be secured before thinking TE is a priority signing at an elevated price.

Nick Needham on the other hand should be locked up quickly or he will be gone next year.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,414
Reaction score
5,434
Location
Garden State
With the dolphins it’s opposite day that means they’ll let them go for a song
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
2,289
Reaction score
5,291
Location
West Palm Beach
We can franchise Gisicki for 9 million instead of paying the ridiculous sum of 13.5 mill his agent is demanding. Franchise Gesicki for 2 years.
I agree with signing Needham right now. If Needham hits FA, his value will be high.
 
Last edited:
qmar

qmar

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2008
Messages
794
Reaction score
118
Agree on not paying Gesicki 13.5M. That’s outrageous. I wonder if he is being under utilized because of this contract issue they know they will be facing. If so, that is equally outrageous. He should be on the field 90% of the time, regardless of his current contract situation.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,348
Reaction score
12,844
Age
68
Location
Miami
I doubt the Dolphins will resign any players during the season. With how the team is falling apart, Ross has probably told Grier to not spend any more money at this time and wait and see how the rest of the year turns out.

The next GM and HC should have the opportunity to have as much cash available as possible as well as all their draft picks to rebuild the team after this season. I think Gesicki and Needham should be part of the team going forward but that should be up to the next regime to make that decision and not Grier and Flores.
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2019
Messages
493
Reaction score
1,038
Age
58
Location
Bangkok
Offer Gesiki 11m/year if not franchise him at 9m.
Lock Needam up ASAP.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,605
Reaction score
7,297
Mike G was awesome yesterday. I've not been his biggest supporter. I advocated strongly for Pitts this off season and to trade away Gesicki. But the guy has really stepped up his play these last few weeks and his energy is something we lack in other areas, with too many of our lot especially on D walking around in a zombie like state with "oh shucks" body language. The chemistry between him and Tua, which I think was lacking big time last season, is clearly starting to develop and he's more than worthy in my view of the big pay cheque we will have to write. Other thing I like about the kid is unlike the other receivers he's generally available to play.

Needham, should be a slam dunk re-sign too, he's been consistent and never let us down, obviously not on X's level but more than capable of playing a valuable role for this team. Give him the contract he deserves.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,743
Reaction score
2,057
Location
Narnia
With the posts and reports on players being disgruntled with Flores and if there is any truth in them then I'm not sure Needham will want to sign a new deal.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
43,762
Reaction score
74,569
Location
Kissimmee,FL
No rush right now. We need to get the new GM in place first
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom