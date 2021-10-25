Needham and Gesicki

qmar
These guys both need to be re-signed ASAP.
I won’t get into how ridiculous it is that Gesicki sees so many offensive plays from the sideline, I just want him signed for the new regime. And Needham, well we will needham next year as I don’t see both X and Byron Jones still being a Dolphin.
