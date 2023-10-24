 Needham on roster and Wynnn to ir | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Needham on roster and Wynnn to ir

bane said:
We are very close. At 6 I think
Click to expand...
Wynn is 8

Jalen Ramsey, Robert Jones, Jeff Wilson, Terron Armstead, River Cracraft, De'Von Achane, Chris Brooks, Wynn

You can return a total of 8, possibility we won't see Brooks or Cracraft again this year, gotta keep at least one or two of those return spots open IMO
 
Golphindolphin said:
Wynn is 8

Jalen Ramsey, Robert Jones, Jeff Wilson, Terron Armstead, River Cracraft, De'Von Achane, Chris Brooks, Wynn

You can return a total of 8, possibility we won't see Brooks or Cracraft again this year, gotta keep at least one or two of those return spots open IMO
Click to expand...
Those would be the two guys I leave on there. I think.
 
Yea. Leave Brooks on IR the whole year. EE probably won't return either. Cracraft really won't be needed either since Cedric played well and we traded for Chase. The 8 number won't be a big deal. And I don't think Nik counts either. He was PUP.
 
Here’s an unpopular take - what if we just leave Armstead there? If we activate him, I’ve calculated an 89.7% chance he gets hurt again after 1-2 games played. Seriously, if things get tight w the 8 do you think he’s an automatic?
 
zucca said:
Yea. Leave Brooks on IR the whole year. EE probably won't return either. Cracraft really won't be needed either since Cedric played well and we traded for Chase. The 8 number won't be a big deal. And I don't think Nik counts either. He was PUP.
Click to expand...
EE is on non-football injury list, I don't believe he counts as return off IR should he make it back
 
royalshank said:
Here’s an unpopular take - what if we just leave Armstead there? If we activate him, I’ve calculated an 89.7% chance he gets hurt again after 1-2 games played. Seriously, if things get tight w the 8 do you think he’s an automatic?
Click to expand...
Probably not immediately. 1 slot will be left for emergency at the end of the season in case "You know what". So if we get to that point and we are golden, Armstead would probably come back in on that slot. Now if Lamm went down, god forbid, you would have to activate Armstead immediately or the season is over.

Injuries and this rule are gonna take us down this year again....
 
E30M3 said:
Probably not immediately. 1 slot will be left for emergency at the end of the season in case "You know what". So if we get to that point and we are golden, Armstead would probably come back in on that slot. Now if Lamm went down, god forbid, you would have to activate Armstead immediately or the season is over.

Injuries and this rule are gonna take us down this year again....
Click to expand...
Good call - wait almost as long as you can to activate him - perhaps we can get 3 playoff games out of the guy!
 
royalshank said:
Here’s an unpopular take - what if we just leave Armstead there? If we activate him, I’ve calculated an 89.7% chance he gets hurt again after 1-2 games played. Seriously, if things get tight w the 8 do you think he’s an automatic?
Click to expand...
Yeah. He’s automatic. The prospect of a healthy Armstead for 3 or 4 games in January outweighs any perceived benefit of leaving him on IR just because he may get injured again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom