Needham on roster and Wynnn to ir

isn't the limit like 8? Gotta be getting close. Not even November yet.Is Wynn eligible to return? We’ve got to be close to our limit if he is.
Yep 8. We used about 6 so far with guys coming back in next few weeks.
We are very close. At 6 I think
Wynn is 8
Those would be the two guys I leave on there. I think.
Jalen Ramsey, Robert Jones, Jeff Wilson, Terron Armstead, River Cracraft, De'Von Achane, Chris Brooks, Wynn
You can return a total of 8, possibility we won't see Brooks or Cracraft again this year, gotta keep at least one or two of those return spots open IMO
EE is on non-football injury list, I don't believe he counts as return off IR should he make it back
Probably not immediately. 1 slot will be left for emergency at the end of the season in case "You know what". So if we get to that point and we are golden, Armstead would probably come back in on that slot. Now if Lamm went down, god forbid, you would have to activate Armstead immediately or the season is over.Here’s an unpopular take - what if we just leave Armstead there? If we activate him, I’ve calculated an 89.7% chance he gets hurt again after 1-2 games played. Seriously, if things get tight w the 8 do you think he’s an automatic?
Good call - wait almost as long as you can to activate him - perhaps we can get 3 playoff games out of the guy!
Injuries and this rule are gonna take us down this year again....
Yeah. He's automatic. The prospect of a healthy Armstead for 3 or 4 games in January outweighs any perceived benefit of leaving him on IR just because he may get injured again.