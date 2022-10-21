 Needham out in IR - do we call up Porter Gustin or make a trade? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Needham out in IR - do we call up Porter Gustin or make a trade?

Thoughts on losing yet another CB (Needham)? Im so tired of the Iggy experiment, do we call up Gustin who had a solid pre season or trade for a CB? Byron Jones is a wildcard at this point, wondering if he is ever going to play this season. Were in trouble at DB, who can we trade Gesicki for that can produce for us? If we dont get help, this season is in real jepoardy. Wont even get into the OL issues and if Tua will get crushed again.

Hate to sound like a pessimist, but this season has been a let down with all the hope before it started, then the hot start at 3-0.
 
