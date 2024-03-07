Negative posters please read

fishfanmiami
Let's go Dolphins
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
This is a fan site that supports our team so if all you want to do is shiit on our team go away
Yea we have some tough decisions to make with the cap but if you don't hope our team figures them out and wish for the best your input is not welcome here
The trade Tua threads were ridiculous and the poster is no longer with us
Get behind our team or get lost
