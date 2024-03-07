 Negative posters please read | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Negative posters please read

This is a fan site that supports our team so if all you want to do is shiit on our team go away

Yea we have some tough decisions to make with the cap but if you don't hope our team figures them out and wish for the best your input is not welcome here

The trade Tua threads were ridiculous and the poster is no longer with us

Get behind our team or get lost
 
