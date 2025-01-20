 Neurodivergent is a nonmedical term that describes people whose brains develop or work differently | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"Neurodivergent is a nonmedical term that describes people whose brains develop or work differently for some reason. This means the person has different strengths and struggles from people whose brains develop or work more typically. While some people who are neurodivergent have medical conditions, it also happens to people where a medical condition or diagnosis hasn’t been identified."

I suspect this term might well apply to most successful NFL coaches. - LOL
 
Cool ... Your online medical degree is taking shape. Creative writing, though, is lacking.

Or are you just trying to say the Dolphins HC may have this ailment due to his pressers?

It's a bit weird to throw this info out without context. :cheers:
 
