Never Give Up: Austin Jackson

He is our one of our best Offensive linemen now and Playing at a Pro Bowl level. Great breakdown below.
You're not kidding, Crosby is relentless, and I rarely heard his name called.Crosby is one the best DE in the game and he put him in the ground. Impressed. If IBerg can get developed like Jackson we have a good foundation for Tua.
Let's give a little credit to Tua getting the ball out quick.
It is so hard to develop a top Offensive Tackle, I select AJ. It took a long time but we now have a very good one and his future is bright. Also think that we effectively replaced Minkah with Jevon Holland without the ongoing bitching in the media. Don't forget that Minkah effectively refused to adapt his game according to what Brian Flores wanted from his safeties.Interesting question. Would you rather had Minkah for the past 4 years or Austin Jackson this year. Considering we werent contenders till this year, I can argue that this year is the only year that matters. So that trade Minkah for Jackson was actually worth it (or at least an argument can be made).