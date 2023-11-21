 Never Give Up: Austin Jackson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Never Give Up: Austin Jackson

I had a feeling he was gonna have a great year. Good for him and for us. We gotta win it all this year, we're gonna bleed talent like crazy real soon, too many good players! What a problem to have.
 
Crosby is one the best DE in the game and he put him in the ground. Impressed. If IBerg can get developed like Jackson we have a good foundation for Tua.
 
Crosby is one the best DE in the game and he put him in the ground. Impressed. If IBerg can get developed like Jackson we have a good foundation for Tua.
You're not kidding, Crosby is relentless, and I rarely heard his name called.
 
You're not kidding, Crosby is relentless, and I rarely heard his name called.
Let's give a little credit to Tua getting the ball out quick.

As Staley said after game one against us with the lack of pressure by bosa and co...

"The ball was gone".

That being said I am super duper happy with AJs play this year. Healthy and seems much more confident..long may it continue!
 
Interesting question. Would you rather had Minkah for the past 4 years or Austin Jackson this year. Considering we werent contenders till this year, I can argue that this year is the only year that matters. So that trade Minkah for Jackson was actually worth it (or at least an argument can be made).
 
wow, seems coaching has finally helped both Eich and Jackson in those clips in Technique as well as less penalties!
 
When everyone wanted him out, I disagreed. It never made sense to me that all the OL was bad at players. I attributed it to the coaching and it seems that was the case. Happy that he's doing well.
 
Question: I'm not a talent evaluator, but...
People are talking about the long-term replacement for Armstead.
Would it be smart to extend Jackson, not to be the right tackle, but to eventually replace Armstead at left tackle?
If we've seen this kind of growth, does he have the ability to make the switch?
Or is he actually better as the blind side protector at RT?
Asking, not suggesting.
 
Interesting question. Would you rather had Minkah for the past 4 years or Austin Jackson this year. Considering we werent contenders till this year, I can argue that this year is the only year that matters. So that trade Minkah for Jackson was actually worth it (or at least an argument can be made).
It is so hard to develop a top Offensive Tackle, I select AJ. It took a long time but we now have a very good one and his future is bright. Also think that we effectively replaced Minkah with Jevon Holland without the ongoing bitching in the media. Don't forget that Minkah effectively refused to adapt his game according to what Brian Flores wanted from his safeties.
 
