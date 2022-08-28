Never Imagined Roster Decisions This Tough

So many guys not named Preston Williams came ready to play this preseason fighting for a spot.

QB - you won't keep Skylar if you waive him

RB - Mostert and Edmonds would be locks now, and after them the only power back is Michel, but he simply did nothing with his carries this preseason and didn't show any burst or exceptional power, yet he's an experienced runner. But Gaskin played so well taking those holes and using good burst, even if he'll never take one to the house, Ahmed really plays well in the passing game and has that speed that you look for, and if White doesn't at least make a practice squad somewhere, because a guy who can keep balance like him can play in the NFL even without great speed.

WR- Preston gone, we know Hill, Waddle, Wilson, are there, and EZ as a 4th round pick would have had to blow it which he didn't. Cracraft didn't show great hands at times but his route running is fantastic- that's a great asset to have in this league, and plenty of guys have carved out long careers with that skills. Sherfield did well too, and from what I understand he's a good ST player. I don't know where Bowden fits, not sure he's a running back or a wide receiver, but he's a good football player that has elusiveness even without great explosiveness.



There's way more than these positions, but I'm not as up on the story of all the competitors - but I use the top as an example because you'd like to keep more than the usual at maybe all these positions, and what will happen up top will have a cascading on spot availability with the rest of the roster. It could have an effect on whether Gesicki is kept or traded.



We may be a team that's still hamstrung by the offensive line. We may have our top defenders struggle against the better teams in this league, and who knows how this team will actually end up. But it's really fun watching the way this team is playing in the preseason and seeing guys competing to be Dolphins delivering NFL capable football up and down the roster. It speaks well to what the culture is like right now.



RIP Jason Jenkins- just heard and so horrible