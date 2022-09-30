 Never made it into game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Never made it into game

Fins1971

C'mon Dolphins
Club Member
Joined
Nov 3, 2009
Messages
10,030
Reaction score
4,221
Location
Zen Ridge
My Stub hub tickets never arrived yesterday. I spent hours on the phone trying to resolve The issue. They assured me it would fixed by game time. They could never resolve it and gave me a refund. I drove to stadium and didn’t get to enjoy the tailgating because I was dealing with Stub Hub on phone.

what a disappointment. My daughter and I had dinner at brewery on river and watched first half there.
 
