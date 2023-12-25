Never Thought I’d Say This……

If he is truly leaving the Pats after the season I believe he will do everything in his power to win these next two, massive FU to Pats draft position. I believe R. Kraft has rubbed him the wrong way ( insert Orchids of Asia Day Spa reference here). Either that or maybe an asteriod will hit Orchard Park next Sunday afternoon. Win-win in either scenario.
Why ?? So we can back into the playoffs?? We win the next two games and it won't matter. To win it all ya got to beat the best. Might as well get practice winning games that count. I want the Bills at home in a game that matters to us both. We owe em.
I don't want the bills in the playoffs
Bla bla bla
First, backing in has zero to do with it. We have already clinched, so stop with the Hitlerian dramatics.