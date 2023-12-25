 Never Thought I’d Say This…… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Never Thought I’d Say This……

BUT LETS GO BELiCHICK!!! Go Patriots
If he is truly leaving the Pats after the season I believe he will do everything in his power to win these next two, massive FU to Pats draft position. I believe R. Kraft has rubbed him the wrong way ( insert Orchids of Asia Day Spa reference here). Either that or maybe an asteriod will hit Orchard Park next Sunday afternoon. Win-win in either scenario.
 
Why ?? So we can back into the playoffs?? We win the next two games and it won't matter. To win it all ya got to beat the best. Might as well get practice winning games that count. I want the Bills at home in a game that matters to us both. We owe em.
 
I don't want the bills in the playoffs
 
Bla bla bla
Yeah I know all that
But I just like to see the Bills suffer to get there
M C
 
First, backing in has zero to do with it. We have already clinched, so stop with the Hitlerian dramatics.

Second, actively rooting for a path of greater resistance to a Championship is no t only illogical, but is also not very bright.

Have a Merry Christmas..,...
 
