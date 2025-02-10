 Never thought I'd write this..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Never thought I'd write this.....

Finswatch

Miami has to go OL in first round. I don't even think they can trade down that far to do so.

There are some good OL in this draft and some depth but I don't think they're getting an immediate starter unless they grab one in the top 13-18 picks.

I think there could be a little run on OL in the 7-8-9 range but if the Jets or Giants take one earlier, it gets even dicier. The 49ers ahead of us could go OL, so could the Cowboys at 12. I think the ceiling for us could be Banks or Will Campbell but likely they both go to a top 10 drafting team that needs to protect a young QB. The floor for Miami is taking a guy like Membou or Gray Zabel. I think both of those guys could start at RG for Miami next year and make us forget about the mistake from the lake, Liam Eichenberg. Fans aren't going to like it, I'd rather take Tyler Warren, but this isn't a normal year and we aren't going to be able to wait until pick 48 or 98 and expect to grab a starting G.

I am intrigued by Ty Warren and A&M's Shemar Stewart but the greater good here says to go OL. Looks like KC will need better OL and if there is a run at the end of first round into the middle of the second, we are hosed if we haven't already grabbed a top OL.

I do think we can get some good DTs into the fourth round. Maybe even a decent enough TE to kick everyone not named Jonnu to the waiver wire. And the safeties can come third round or later, imo, there seems to enough depth there to grab a Big 10/SEC safety in the middle of this draft and get a guy who could play next year.

It's time to take the medicine and fix the interior of this bad OL.
 
That’s fair. I would go best OL (G or T) available at 13 unless Mason (DT from Michigan) is available (very unlikely).
 
Wow
Like we don’t know this by now

Borefest of a post

Gimme something original
 
Ah, OK. No, we don't all know this. The GM doesn't know this and half the mock drafts have us taking a safety

Borefest of a reply. You add nothing to many posts except your stale bile. You don't know the college game, you don't know the team and you don't seem to know the draft.

Don't reply if you don't like the subject. Go ride your training wheels into traffic.
 
Miami needs to build both lines. There's definitely the opportunity to do that early in the draft.

Offensive linemen who could be there at 13 include Banks, Campbell and Booker. On the defensive line Nolen, Pearce and Stewart could be nice options.

Walker at linebacker and Warren at tight end are two others.
 
I know I know more than you
I just called you out for recycling and littering the board with a subject that we already have talked to death here
Nothing new here
I’m sorry I busted your dream, but start a thread with an orriginal thought
 
No offensive line can handle a great defensive line. I’m okay drafting OL but not my first priority.
 
Teams watching this superbowl will also prioritize oline in the draft. Some things never change
 
