Never thought I'd write this.....

Miami has to go OL in first round. I don't even think they can trade down that far to do so.



There are some good OL in this draft and some depth but I don't think they're getting an immediate starter unless they grab one in the top 13-18 picks.



I think there could be a little run on OL in the 7-8-9 range but if the Jets or Giants take one earlier, it gets even dicier. The 49ers ahead of us could go OL, so could the Cowboys at 12. I think the ceiling for us could be Banks or Will Campbell but likely they both go to a top 10 drafting team that needs to protect a young QB. The floor for Miami is taking a guy like Membou or Gray Zabel. I think both of those guys could start at RG for Miami next year and make us forget about the mistake from the lake, Liam Eichenberg. Fans aren't going to like it, I'd rather take Tyler Warren, but this isn't a normal year and we aren't going to be able to wait until pick 48 or 98 and expect to grab a starting G.



I am intrigued by Ty Warren and A&M's Shemar Stewart but the greater good here says to go OL. Looks like KC will need better OL and if there is a run at the end of first round into the middle of the second, we are hosed if we haven't already grabbed a top OL.



I do think we can get some good DTs into the fourth round. Maybe even a decent enough TE to kick everyone not named Jonnu to the waiver wire. And the safeties can come third round or later, imo, there seems to enough depth there to grab a Big 10/SEC safety in the middle of this draft and get a guy who could play next year.



It's time to take the medicine and fix the interior of this bad OL.