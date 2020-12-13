New angle on Tua

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

We all know Tua is accurate. We all know he has a quick trigger. We all know he is smart. We all know he is a winner.

Today, found out something new. His poise and demeanor. When we were behind big in the third, He was as cold as cumuber on the sideline, always composed. When adversity happened on the field, he never showed frustration. Never threw up his hands. Tried to work best with whats left with the receiving corp.

We have solved our qb problem my friends.
 
