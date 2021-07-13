New Cowboys Trade Proposal Emerges for All-Pro CB

Dolph N.Fan
Remember: it’s just a rumor.
Means between different conferences, like interstate highways are between other states.Did this reporter really say this was an inner conference deal? Lol, what a hack. Immediately stopped reading then.
But, I'm not sure i would take that deal. It would most likely be a later 1 which is still good but not great. On the other hand, watch X get injured this year...
Why wouldn;t they have just paid Jones then? They also didn't make a move for Surtain. Aren't they up against it cap wise?
Well that's confusing. I I see interconference, I immediately think of inside the same conference because that makes sense. Outside the conference obviously the NFC since we are AFC and it's not within our conference. But what do I know?Interconference, he has it right.
Means between different conferences, like interstate highways are between other states.
Intraconference would imply within the same conference.
This isn't even a rumour lol it's based off a bleacherreport article that is titled "NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021". This is the problem with reporters, how do you claim something is a rumour because another reporter made a list of trades he thinks would be cool. This is no different than me saying the Dolphins are going to trade Howard because my friend said he thinks it would be a good trade.
Does anyone else think of it this way or just me?
This isn't even a rumour lol it's based off a bleacherreport article that is titled "NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021". This is the problem with reporters, how do you claim something is a rumour because another reporter made a list of trades he thinks would be cool. This is no different than me saying the Dolphins are going to trade Howard because my friend said he thinks it would be a good trade.