 New Cowboys Trade Proposal Emerges for All-Pro CB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New Cowboys Trade Proposal Emerges for All-Pro CB

John813

John813

Nov 25, 2015
Dallas is too cheap to pay secondary players.

Also, I can't see them trading their first when Stephen Jones bluntly said during the draft they needed all the draft picks they had in order to field a competitive team with cheap players(paraphrasing).

Trading a 1st and then handing out the richest contract for a corner seems to contradict that.

They have a QB on a new huge deal, a RB and a WR on newer big deals.

Cowboys know how to restructure to play with cap space but I can't see this deal ever coming to fruition until maybe the season a la Amari Cooper trade .

Dallas is a team that will throw the rooks to the fire and overcook them if need be instead of getting competent vets during the FA period.


As for McGovern, he looked fine in limited play last year as the offensive line was decimated by injury and he filled in for Martin at RG.

But, I wouldn't say he's a clear cut upgrade over Hunt, Kindley or Skura in the interior. He does over position flex but hasn't had a lot of playing time to show he actually belongs.
 
Last edited:
eMCee85

eMCee85

Nov 8, 2020
Minnesota
Did this reporter really say this was an inner conference deal? Lol, what a hack. Immediately stopped reading then.

But, I'm not sure i would take that deal. It would most likely be a later 1 which is still good but not great. On the other hand, watch X get injured this year... :(
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Mar 12, 2006
Ft. Myers
Interconference, he has it right.
eMCee85 said:
Did this reporter really say this was an inner conference deal? Lol, what a hack. Immediately stopped reading then.

But, I'm not sure i would take that deal. It would most likely be a later 1 which is still good but not great. On the other hand, watch X get injured this year... :(
Means between different conferences, like interstate highways are between other states.

Intraconference would imply within the same conference.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Nov 8, 2020
Minnesota
Avigatorx said:
Interconference, he has it right.
Means between different conferences, like interstate highways are between other states.

Intraconference would imply within the same conference.
Well that's confusing. I I see interconference, I immediately think of inside the same conference because that makes sense. Outside the conference obviously the NFC since we are AFC and it's not within our conference. But what do I know?

Does anyone else think of it this way or just me?
 
Alex Thrasher

Alex Thrasher

Aug 30, 2017
27
Amherstburg
This isn't even a rumour lol it's based off a bleacherreport article that is titled "NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021". This is the problem with reporters, how do you claim something is a rumour because another reporter made a list of trades he thinks would be cool. This is no different than me saying the Dolphins are going to trade Howard because my friend said he thinks it would be a good trade.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Feb 29, 2008
Alex Thrasher said:
This isn't even a rumour lol it's based off a bleacherreport article that is titled "NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021". This is the problem with reporters, how do you claim something is a rumour because another reporter made a list of trades he thinks would be cool. This is no different than me saying the Dolphins are going to trade Howard because my friend said he thinks it would be a good trade.
yep
 
A

Andyman

Mar 5, 2004
Ottawa, Canada
eMCee85 said:
Well that's confusing. I I see interconference, I immediately think of inside the same conference because that makes sense. Outside the conference obviously the NFC since we are AFC and it's not within our conference. But what do I know?

Does anyone else think of it this way or just me?
It’s confusing because people misuse the term or say them fast enough that you can’t tell the difference.
 
A

Andyman

Mar 5, 2004
Ottawa, Canada
They’re not trading him for draft compensation now. That helps them zero in 2021 and Howard has no leverage with four years remaining on his deal. His only play is TO PLAY and show he’s worth a raise. Then trade him if you have to in the off-season.
 
T

The Ghost

Aug 14, 2005
Allentown, Pa
Ahhhhhh no.

Two firsts.......we might be onto something.

One first......hanging up the phone.

Miami has all the leverage. If Dallas (or anyone) wants him, see Laremy Tunsil deal.

I'll trade them Byron Jones and a 4th for a 2nd.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Mar 12, 2003
Land of Loco!
Alex Thrasher said:
This isn't even a rumour lol it's based off a bleacherreport article that is titled "NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021". This is the problem with reporters, how do you claim something is a rumour because another reporter made a list of trades he thinks would be cool. This is no different than me saying the Dolphins are going to trade Howard because my friend said he thinks it would be a good trade.
exactly GIF
 
1

1972forever

Sep 14, 2019
68
Miami
The Cowboys don’t have the cap space to take on Howard’s salary unless they cut a few high priced players or restructure several of their players. Howard may eventually end up being traded if he and the team can’t resolve his contract issue. I just don’t see the Cowboys being the team he is traded to
 
