New culture, New GM, New HC, New logo? (staring us all in the face!)

I am flipping through the threads and I just saw it. Can someone that can actually do things on a computer take the mean-looking Dolphin at the very top of all the pages that is jumping over "FinHeaven", put a Dolphins helmet on him and the current orange sun ring around it, and there you have it: Miami's new logo! Complete with a mean-looking Dolphin, not the fruity-pairee one we have now!
 
stillhardcore said:
I found one that looks appropriate
 

