DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,368
- Reaction score
- 3,141
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Miami, FL
New Details about Tua's Contract Revealed; It's MORE Money than Originally Reported - Miami Dolphins
Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reported today that he got a look at Tua’s new contract, and it’s actually a 5-year deal worth $235.5 million with a max value of $244.5 million with incentives. And is $171.6 million guaranteed in the first four years, not $167 million, and there are two void...
dolphinstalk.com