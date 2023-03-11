New Dolphin team in town

2 years ago, the National Rugby League here in Australia, awarded a new rugby league franchise to the Redcliffe Dolphins. Redcliffe is a town in Queensland Australia, and they chose the 'Dolphins' moniker as the coast line where the team will play out of is famous for the dolphins in the area. Hence the Redcliffe Dolphins.Move forward 15 months and the Dolphins sign Wayne Bennett, a coach in the Rugby League circles who is regarded as the greatest ever. Much like Don Shula. Bennett has coached in 888 games and won 556 of them. Now this team, like any new franchise, has experienced player at the end of their careers, and young players wanting to crack it in first grade. The first game, last weekend, the Dolphins beat the Sydney Roosters, a team that is regarded as a top 2 or 3 team over the past 10 years. Then last night they won their 2nd game in the comp, so they are undefeated. It has caused a real stir in the NRL here.Just a bit of info of a new Dolphin team from the other side of the world. Below is thier emblem.Buff