New Dolphins Facility has a SLIDE.

The Goat
Escape Goat
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2003
- Messages
- 9,434
- Reaction score
- 9,877
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Long Pond, PA
This is awesome. Not only that there's an actual slide, but also....
so jellyWhy? Just asking.
This is the result of having Billions in the bank and no real hobbies.
Seriously Steve? You don’t take enough **** because or your ears?
That was it. Ross practicing his slide.........oh wrong sport.Soooo is there any actual mini camp today?
So is it fair or not for players to want more money?? Or is all, wanting more, selfish?Why? Just asking.
This is the result of having Billions in the bank and no real hobbies.
Seriously Steve? You don’t take enough **** because or your ears?