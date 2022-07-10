New Dolphins Jersey Time Choices

It's getting to be that time for many a Phinatic to spend .$100 + again for a new jersey. The question is what will it say? Some choices:
Hill is the big addition we are counting on and has to be considered.
There is sentiment here in Miami for Shula's name and #72
Safe pick is always Marina and $13
HC McD has some interest from a number of Phans.
The team we all love. For the first time I think I'm gonna buy a blank. I, and countless other Phinatics have been suffering for many a year and it is the TEAM we all love no matter the players and that is how it should be.
Your thoughts?
