 New Dolphins Jersey Time Choices | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New Dolphins Jersey Time Choices

S

So Be

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,230
Reaction score
59
It's getting to be that time for many a Phinatic to spend .$100 + again for a new jersey. The question is what will it say? Some choices:

Hill is the big addition we are counting on and has to be considered.

There is sentiment here in Miami for Shula's name and #72

Safe pick is always Marina and $13

HC McD has some interest from a number of Phans.

The team we all love. For the first time I think I'm gonna buy a blank. I, and countless other Phinatics have been suffering for many a year and it is the TEAM we all love no matter the players and that is how it should be.

Your thoughts?
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
6,967
Reaction score
6,388
Zach in protest of his absence in the hall of fame ???

That’s all I got :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom