New Dolphins Jersey Time Choices

It's getting to be that time for many a Phinatic to spend .$100 + again for a new jersey. The question is what will it say? Some choices:



Hill is the big addition we are counting on and has to be considered.



There is sentiment here in Miami for Shula's name and #72



Safe pick is always Marina and $13



HC McD has some interest from a number of Phans.



The team we all love. For the first time I think I'm gonna buy a blank. I, and countless other Phinatics have been suffering for many a year and it is the TEAM we all love no matter the players and that is how it should be.



Your thoughts?