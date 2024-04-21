 New draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New draft

21.
NFL-team-logo

Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
55.
NFL-team-logo

Patrick Paul OT Houston
165.
NFL-team-logo

Beaux Limmer OC Arkansas
trade-icon

188.
NFL-team-logo

Keith Randolph Jr. DT Illinois
trade-icon

198.
NFL-team-logo

Thomas Harper S Notre Dame
228.
NFL-team-logo

Eric Watts EDGE UConn
trade-icon

238.
NFL-team-logo

Prince Pines OG Tulane

I deliberately stayed away from TE, RB and WR. I dont think drafting a TE is important, as Miami signed Smith from the Falcons. I traded back from 158 and picked up an extra pick. Its not a bad draft IMO
 
