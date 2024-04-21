Buff
From a galaxy far far away....
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2008
- Messages
- 5,007
- Reaction score
- 6,160
- Location
- Sydney Australia
21.
Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
55.
Patrick Paul OT Houston
165.
Beaux Limmer OC Arkansas
188.
Keith Randolph Jr. DT Illinois
198.
Thomas Harper S Notre Dame
228.
Eric Watts EDGE UConn
238.
Prince Pines OG Tulane
I deliberately stayed away from TE, RB and WR. I dont think drafting a TE is important, as Miami signed Smith from the Falcons. I traded back from 158 and picked up an extra pick. Its not a bad draft IMO
Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
55.
Patrick Paul OT Houston
165.
Beaux Limmer OC Arkansas
188.
Keith Randolph Jr. DT Illinois
198.
Thomas Harper S Notre Dame
228.
Eric Watts EDGE UConn
238.
Prince Pines OG Tulane
I deliberately stayed away from TE, RB and WR. I dont think drafting a TE is important, as Miami signed Smith from the Falcons. I traded back from 158 and picked up an extra pick. Its not a bad draft IMO