NEW ENGLAND @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WEEK 1

The only thing that scares me about this game is how bad we have dominated them recently. They are going to be looking at this game like we look at the Bills game. We know we have to play our best to beat the Bills and that is how the Patty cakes will be looking at this week one match up. But to be honest we are going to be so sky high to show off our high octane offense that I think we are going to be even more pumped. Throw in the amazing heat for a 1 pm kick off when they are going to be sitting in the sun while we get the shade and I figure this is a game we blow wide open in the 2nd half. I hope our running game is wide open. If we win the toss I would take the ball and send Reek and Wad deep three or four plays in a row, but throw it short. Won't take long for those DBs to melt in the sun. Then just run it straight at em.



If we can score even a FG, then try to kick and onsides kick. Either we get the ball back or they have a short field, either is fine. We get the ball back or if they get it I would zero blitz the crap out of Mac to either force a quick punt or quick score, either way we get the ball back quick. Then another long drive mostly runs with a some passes where Reek and Wad go deep, tiring out their DBs in the brutal S.FL heat and by halftime BB will throw in the towel and be ready to run to the bus. If our running scheme can work, this is the week to use it. I would rather rush for 150+ over seeing some long bombs. I want a coach who isn't afraid to use all the tools at his disposal for the W. And the early season heat is our advantage. BRING ON GLOBAL WARMING FOR THE WIN !!!!