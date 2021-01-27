 New england Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex lol. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New england Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex lol.

phinschamp45

phinschamp45

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
558
Reaction score
149
Dam robert....with so much money you should be able to get a decent chick. Are that krusty? Rotflmao
 
phinschamp45

phinschamp45

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
558
Reaction score
149
Omg the inhumanity....nasty. i just pictured robert kraft looking like Tutankhamun butt naked. Yuk
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
3,865
Reaction score
1,357
Age
44
Location
MD
Did I miss something?

This is old news and essentially disappeared from media and news (shocker)
 
phinschamp45

phinschamp45

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
558
Reaction score
149
Sheleprock you such a hater...enjoy the new england juicy news...you must be a new england fan.....btw im on twitter all the time and this is the first time i hear about it.
 
In Flores We Trust

In Flores We Trust

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
896
Reaction score
1,944
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
1,008
Reaction score
948
Schleprock said:
Did I miss something?

This is old news and essentially disappeared from media and news (shocker)
Click to expand...
Isn't it crazy, prosecutors in Florida dropped misdemeanor prostitution charges against him after a state appeals court ruled that footage of Kraft from a police-installed video camera had been obtained using unconstitutional methods. Yet there is video evidence the NFL will still do nothing.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,184
Reaction score
1,331
Location
Narnia
Who cares. Not Dolphin related. I hear enough about Pats by the kiss butt media merchants. Move this pls.
 
