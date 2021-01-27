New england Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex lol.

phinschamp45
Sep 11, 2012
558
149
Dam robert....with so much money you should be able to get a decent chick. Are that krusty? Rotflmao
Isn't it crazy, prosecutors in Florida dropped misdemeanor prostitution charges against him after a state appeals court ruled that footage of Kraft from a police-installed video camera had been obtained using unconstitutional methods. Yet there is video evidence the NFL will still do nothing.Did I miss something?
This is old news and essentially disappeared from media and news (shocker)