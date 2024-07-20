DolphinsTalk
New ESPN Report States Tua and Dolphins "Not Close" on a New Contract - Miami Dolphins
A new ESPN report from NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler is out, and Jeremy states that from what he is hearing, a contract extension between the Miami Dolphins and starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does not appear to be close right now. Fowler states there are still six weeks before Week 1 of the...
