New excuse for pats to lose to this dolphin team.

starting qb out

Starting left tackle out

Starting Edge rusher out.

Fullback probably out.



6 d players on ir for Miami.





Pats have better defense and specials.

They have better running game.



Where does. Miami have advantage? Seriously. Wideouts? Yes. Won’ matter when their legit edge guys cause havoc for us.



Not an excuse. But we are not good. We are no better than then the Mac jones that you all love to laugh at.





Not sure where some of you guys get your positive outlook. I been a fan since 1984. Maybe some of you guys have been around for less or don’t take it as serious. I respect that.



But we are not beating pats Sunday. They are better than us and even with their secondary injuries they have less injuries.



There is no excuse for pats to lose to Miami. None.