NEW GM Ideas

I can't believe this day is FINALLY upon us. Chris Grier is gone! As pathetic as this sounds, this ranks as one of the the best day in my Dolphins life (I wasn't around during the Marino days)



Can we discuss who are some options for our new GM? I'm not going to pretend to know assistant GMs or high-level execs at other organizations



but what I do know is that I want someone from the following organizations:



eagles - best front office in football. this team knows how to build a team - best OL in football, amazing DL. not pretty but they just win

49ers - they have a knack for finding elite-level talent (willis, trent williams, bosa, warner, kittle, gore, staley, trading for mccaffrey)

lions - never in a million years did i think the lions would be an org i'd want to replicate - excellent talent all around - (st brown, sewell, hutchinson, ragnow, decker, gibbs, joseph, williams)

bills - they prioritize the trenches - OL and DL has consistently been tops in the NFL. plus taking Allen from wyoming worked out (allen, hyde, milano, dawkins, edmunds, oliver, hughes, gilmore, cook)

broncos - currently one of the most well-balanced constructed teams - top OL and overall defense

Packers - this organization just wins - rarely has losing seasons. have had 3 QBs in the last 20+ years



Honorable mentions

Rams- went all out in FA to win their SB.. rebuilt through the draft and they're still winning

Bucs - I like the way this team is built. Solid all-around. maybe got lucky with brady and now baker falling into their lap. trask didnt work out

Vikings - Stupid mistake to let Darnold walk but they built a solid OL, excellent skill guys.

Colts - I watch a lot of their games. Their OL is the best in the league. I dont care about anything else. The fact that their FO built that... I want someone from their FO to do that for us



Stay away from

Dolphins - duh lol do not hire from within

Saints - Cap hell from poor management

Raiders - no idea what that team is doing

Jets - the only front office worse than ours IMO

Bengals - they dont believe in defense

Browns - they dont believe in offense