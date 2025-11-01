 New GM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The interim GM is Champ Kelly who has been with the Dolphins for like 10 months. I see most people on the site don’t want Champ to be the full time GM.

I see that most of you want someone that has been with a successful team like the Eagles, Ravens or Lions etc.

The Eagles may have the greatest GM of all time in Howie Roseman. The Ravens have a 2 time mvp qb and have had all time great defensive players in the past. The Lions have an elite head coach and have built a great team.

How do we know that an assistant with these teams that makes zero decisions will be a good Gm? They are just part of greatness. They are not the reason for greatness. We did the same thing when we hired Philbin who was on the offensive staff with prime Aaron Rodgers. We did this when Peyton Manning vouched for Adam Gase as if he had anything to do with greatness.

On the other hand, how do we know that Champ Kelly might be a great GM one day? When hiring a rookie Gm we are taking the same chance. It’s 50/50.

I would prefer to hire a Gm like Thomas Dimitroff who has at least experienced some success. Or hire an experienced coach who will hire his own Gm to work with.

My point is that hiring an assistant from the eagles etc doesn’t guarantee it’s a good hire. It’s basically doing the same thing we’ve been doing forever.
 
Fair points. It's one reason I've been wanting a head coach who has had success in the NFL. Miami hasn't had any success with rookie head coaches. But the great GM's generally stick with their teams.

Got to dive back in a take a chance. I don't know enough about Kelly, but I figure he'll be in the interview process.

The Dolphins need a GM, who values the trenches, and physical football. Also, someone who isn't afraid to make adds and subtraction to the scouting department. And knows coaches, and what makes a successful head coach.

There's a lot of blame on Grier, but if scouts are ranking Jackson above Jefferson, Eichenberg as a high second rounder etc. then the scouting department needs major changes. Why hasn't Miami built a successful offensive line in so long?
 
To the OP's point, the Ravens were smart enough to pick up an all-timer in Lamar Jackson. At the same time though, if they were as great in assembling a team as many think, would they have played as poorly as they have in his absence or as the defense has played all year (except for last night against the hapless Dolphin O).
 
