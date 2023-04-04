New Hall of Famer: Zach Thomas Returns to the Fish Tank





When the cameras turned off, what did you do?

"I went and got Jimmy a beer."



You ever think you would be in HOF?

"I never thought I'd be on the same team as Dan (Marino) again. I remember coming in as a rookie, you remember his presence, he is a legend. I remember telling him I used to watch you when you first came in the league when I was in 3rd grade! Now I'm going in with Dan the Man."



"We rode the backs of so many others. You're only here because of that. And to be in the conversation, I won. Just to be in the conversation to make it as a finalist, I looked at it like...man you remember where I came from...small town. I didn't even know I would make it to the NFL."