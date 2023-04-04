 New Hall of Famer: Zach Thomas Returns to the Fish Tank | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New Hall of Famer: Zach Thomas Returns to the Fish Tank

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
4,111
Reaction score
26,300
Location
Nebraska


When the cameras turned off, what did you do?
"I went and got Jimmy a beer."

You ever think you would be in HOF?
"I never thought I'd be on the same team as Dan (Marino) again. I remember coming in as a rookie, you remember his presence, he is a legend. I remember telling him I used to watch you when you first came in the league when I was in 3rd grade! Now I'm going in with Dan the Man."

"We rode the backs of so many others. You're only here because of that. And to be in the conversation, I won. Just to be in the conversation to make it as a finalist, I looked at it like...man you remember where I came from...small town. I didn't even know I would make it to the NFL."
 
Last edited:
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
23,460
Reaction score
72,682
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Hoot said:


When the cameras turned off, what did you do?
"I went and got Jimmy a beer."

You ever think you would be in HOF?
"I never thought I'd be on the same team as Dan (Marino) again. I remember coming in as a rookie, you remember his presence, he is a legend. I remember telling him I used to watch you when you first came in the league when I was in 3rd grade! Now I'm going in with Dan the Man."
Click to expand...

This is freaking awesome. Can't wait to be standing their beer in hand in Canton watching him get in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom