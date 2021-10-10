New head coach candidates

Well considering he’s has not been able to put a cable offensive staff together in 3yrs and his defense is regressiving badly and the team is getting undisciplined it may be timeSlow down chicken little
Except we started trading away future first round draft picks. That kind of changes things.So every 3 years lest just keep trading in Head coaches? This is at least 4 year rebuild. We knew that going in. This is still a very young team.