 New Jersey ( the kind you wear ) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New Jersey ( the kind you wear )

Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
337
Reaction score
990
Location
Greensboro, NC
I got slapped on the wrist for my thread title ( sorry to whomever messaged me )

My Alibaba knockoff came in today and it looks perfect. Of course I don't have a current authentic to compare it to but it makes me realize how much these are marked up.

From what I've read they are produced in the same factories with less quality control. By the time licensing fees, middle man fees and finally retail we are in excess of 100 dollars, usually more.
I paid 23 dollars shipped.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20220906_204421477.jpg
    PXL_20220906_204421477.jpg
    51.4 KB · Views: 5
  • PXL_20220906_204402235.jpg
    PXL_20220906_204402235.jpg
    53 KB · Views: 5
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,702
Reaction score
25,256
Age
69
Location
Miami
Finsational said:
I was in New Jersey two days ago. I can give you some history. NJ sucks
Click to expand...
My wife was born in New Jersey and she has been a great wife for nearly 50 years. So it’s hard for me to dislike New Jersey. Of course I should add that her father relocated to Florida 61 years ago. So obviously he wasn’t that crazy about New Jersey either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom