New Jersey ( the kind you wear )

I got slapped on the wrist for my thread title ( sorry to whomever messaged me )



My Alibaba knockoff came in today and it looks perfect. Of course I don't have a current authentic to compare it to but it makes me realize how much these are marked up.



From what I've read they are produced in the same factories with less quality control. By the time licensing fees, middle man fees and finally retail we are in excess of 100 dollars, usually more.

I paid 23 dollars shipped.