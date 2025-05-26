DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,846
- Reaction score
- 4,021
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Miami, FL
New-Look Linebacking Corps Looking to lead Dolphins' Defense - Miami Dolphins
Do you remember Karlos Dansby? Dansby was one of the big signings of Bill Parcels/Jeff Ireland, signaling a change in the Dolphins’ mentality as they looked to get tougher on the defensive side of the ball. When Dansby left, Miami signed Dannell Ellerbe from the Ravens. Ellerbe did not work out...
dolphinstalk.com