New Nike shoes (dolphins colors)

brumdog44

brumdog44

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
13,031
Reaction score
17,887
To anyone interested, Nike Dunk Low Retros in dolphins colors are on sale at the Nike site (still $92, but over $20 off and cheaper than I could find them anywhere. Got mine in the mail today and they definitely match the dolphins color scheme IMO.

Mods feel free to remove if this violates any rule -- FWIW, I definitely have nothing to do with Nike sales, LOL.

www.nike.com

Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes. Nike.com

Find the Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes at Nike.com. Free delivery and returns.
www.nike.com

1714522362670.png
 
