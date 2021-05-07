 New Numbers for Players, a lot of older guys switched, guess who's wearing #15 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New Numbers for Players, a lot of older guys switched, guess who's wearing #15

kcbrown

kcbrown

Life is what we make it.
Joined
Mar 23, 2005
Messages
4,891
Reaction score
1,108
Location
Atlanta via Exit 9 - New
So does this number change for Albert Wilson mean he sticks? Would they give him a new number then cut him?

Asking for a friend.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,352
Reaction score
4,890
kcbrown said:
So does this number change for Albert Wilson mean he sticks? Would they give him a new number then cut him?

Asking for a friend.
Click to expand...
Well everyone who is going to camp gets a number and the first ota is in a few days. So everyone who gets cut between now and the start of the season would have been issued a number.
 
MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
21,949
Reaction score
641
Age
17
Location
Maryland
The one thing I noticed was missing is Robert Jones who supposively got the big signing money as an undrafted rookie, I don't see his jersey or him on the miami site roster, what's up with that?
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
313
Reaction score
451
Location
USA
kcbrown said:
So does this number change for Albert Wilson mean he sticks? Would they give him a new number then cut him?

Asking for a friend.
Click to expand...
It doesn't mean anything as they are doing this based on current roster. Teams can cut players at any time.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Starter
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
2,124
Reaction score
1,788
I thought the new number system had DL 50-99 how did Phillips get 15 is he showing up as a LB?
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Starter
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
2,124
Reaction score
1,788
MDFINFAN said:
The one thing I noticed was missing is Robert Jones who supposively got the big signing money as an undrafted rookie, I don't see his jersey or him on the miami site roster, what's up with that?
Click to expand...
I would guess he didn’t change his number so he did Show up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom