New Numbers for Players, a lot of older guys switched, guess who's wearing #15

Well everyone who is going to camp gets a number and the first ota is in a few days. So everyone who gets cut between now and the start of the season would have been issued a number.So does this number change for Albert Wilson mean he sticks? Would they give him a new number then cut him?
Asking for a friend.
I would guess he didn’t change his number so he did Show up.The one thing I noticed was missing is Robert Jones who supposively got the big signing money as an undrafted rookie, I don't see his jersey or him on the miami site roster, what's up with that?