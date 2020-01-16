New OC Chan Gailey system is a perfect fit - For Josh Rosen

Dolphins' most important offseason in recent memory is in high gear What Miami does at the game's most important position is the biggest question -- among many -- entering the offseason.

I've been searching around trying to figure our a few things about changing our OC, and specifically interested in why we may have hired Chan Gailey. Chan is a well known commodity and likes the Spread and various Power formations in his scheme. Basically he likes extremes. Force them to defend overwhelming formations and try to fool them on some Play Action when you can. It's been pretty well documented that there are ties between Fitzpatrick and Gailey, but there's also some things about Josh Rosen that could bode well for him getting another strong look. Here's some things I've found reading up on various posts all over the internet about Gailey and how his scheme may be perfect for Rosen.From a reddit article:The case for Josh Rosen and the spread offense.Rosen ran the spread offense in high school. Here you can find a breakdown of Rosen's success in the scheme during high school. This is how he first learned to play QB.Rosen ran an up-tempo spread scheme early in his college career as well. As a freshman in the system, he passed for 3,670 yards with 23 TDs, 11 INTs, a 60% completion percentage, and a rating of 134.3.After Kingsbury was hired by the Cards, he made numerous comments about Josh Rosen being a great fit for his offense. Ultimately they chose Kyler Murray, but it was made clear that they did so because they believed Kyler to be a generational talent, not because Rosen doesn't fit into the spread. Kingsbury said of Rosen, " Josh is a tremendous player, I've always thought, watching him at UCLA. He played his best football in a spread system, some similarities to what we do."Rosen ran these concepts with great success throughout high school and to start his college career, then he was forced to endure a litany of new coordinators every year. Chan Gailey will be Rosen's 7th offensive coordinator in the last 5 years and his 4th NFL-level coordinator.Of course, all of the Rosen speculation is for naught if Tua declares and we snag him at 5. But maybe the universal Tua love from Grier and Ross was just a smoke screen. Perhaps they had to change plans when Tua went down with the hip injury. Either way, there's no denying the fact that switching to a spread offense could not only benefit us in the short term with Fitz, but it also plays into the strengths of Josh Rosen.Gailey makes sense on all 3 different scenarios:Fitz is the starter next yearFitz is the starter next year until Rookie overtakes himFitz is the starter next year until Rosen develops or Rosen overtakes him early and startsGailey has a history of running a spread offense, and the Dolphins will likely implement more of that in 2020. But that doesn't mean strictly pass-happy. Gailey has led successful run offenses and he will try to establish that approach in Miami.Some players described the Dolphins' offense under O'Shea as complex. The expectation under Gailey will be to run an offense that is easier to understand, which should help mold a young roster that will most likely include a rookie quarterback. Developing Rosen is on that to-do list as well.Gailey's arrival is a big positive for Fitzpatrick, who played for the veteran coach in Buffalo as well as with the New York Jets. The reunion helps Fitzpatrick's chances to return in 2020 as the incumbent starting quarterback.There are some thoughts though that the Dolphins have seen enough of Josh Rosen, and there are 5 teams that may want to trade for him in 2020I'm looking forward to seeing how our QB situation sorts itself out this offseason... Round one will tell us quite a bit of how much of a look we can expect Rosen to get in Gailey's new scheme.