New PFF draft 1st rd. Interesting concept.

Getting Young at #5 would not suck at all, though extremely doubtful, and though getting two Corners is not as crazy as it looks (Miami's Defense is going to count a lot on that secondary), there is no way Miami does not use 18 or 26 to bring in one of those 2nd tier QBs.
 
Not a huge Henderson fan but I do like Gladney.

I would like to see who else is on the board at 28 and 26.

Not taking 2 CB's in Round 1, there should be OL/DL options at both spots and I would rather go big, especially since there is good CB value in Rounds 2-3.
 
That'd be so dumb to do. We need to build our offense first and it starts with the QB. Also, two corners in the first round is as stupid as they could do.
 
This would fill a whole lot of needs but leave the most important one unfilled, if Tua is taken by the skins, then we have to fall back to plan B, not sure what that is in this scenario.
 
If Chase Young is sitting at 5 I am open for Business. I am trading down.This probably means Tua,Burrow,Okudah and 1 of the Tackles is off the board.
It's not that I dont like Young but I feel our need should be to get more picks next year for Lawrence.
 
ANUFan said:
I would cry if we took C.Young over I.Simmons..
Click to expand...
Good time to say that you were right about Simmons, and I agree that he's the top defensive player in the class. If Miami does pass on QB, not something I would endorse at all, Simmons should be the pick. I've already posted countless times about why a team should prioritize offense over defense, so I won't do that again.
 
j-off-her-doll said:
Good time to say that you were right about Simmons, and I agree that he's the top defensive player in the class. If Miami does pass on QB, not something I would endorse at all, Simmons should be the pick. I've already posted countless times about why a team should prioritize offense over defense, so I won't do that again.
Click to expand...
You should do it again cause many people still don't seem to get it. On top of that this draft is loaded with talent on offense while the defense has good players too but the offense is way better in this draft.
Some people still have the mentality that we're only one or two players away from the SB so they want to reach for players instead of going for top talent this year.
 
j-off-her-doll said:
Good time to say that you were right about Simmons, and I agree that he's the top defensive player in the class. If Miami does pass on QB, not something I would endorse at all, Simmons should be the pick. I've already posted countless times about why a team should prioritize offense over defense, so I won't do that again.
Click to expand...
I'm not even trying to bash C.Young. Based on what i've seen i don't think he's going to have the same impact at the next level.
Some say he can play anywhere along the DL. b\But let's be serious here, the guy is an edge!

I.Simmons can literally play ANYWHERE on your defense. Ofcourse i'm not advocating putting him on the DL or on the boundary. But is anyone going to doubt he can get you sacks off the edge or cover someone on the boundary and not look completely silly?

That's some rare talent and i'm not passing that up.
 
