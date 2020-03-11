New PFF draft 1st rd. Interesting concept.

j-off-her-doll said: Good time to say that you were right about Simmons, and I agree that he's the top defensive player in the class. If Miami does pass on QB, not something I would endorse at all, Simmons should be the pick. I've already posted countless times about why a team should prioritize offense over defense, so I won't do that again. Click to expand...

I'm not even trying to bash C.Young. Based on what i've seen i don't think he's going to have the same impact at the next level.Some say he can play anywhere along the DL. b\But let's be serious here, the guy is an edge!I.Simmons can literally play ANYWHERE on your defense. Ofcourse i'm not advocating putting him on the DL or on the boundary. But is anyone going to doubt he can get you sacks off the edge or cover someone on the boundary and not look completely silly?That's some rare talent and i'm not passing that up.