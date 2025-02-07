 New Poll: Pick a GM candidate from the following: | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New Poll: Pick a GM candidate from the following:

Who would be the best GM for the Miami Dolphins in 2025?

  • Chris Grier

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • The Easter Bunny

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Corpse of Branch Rickey

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • A completely random FH member

    Votes: 5 71.4%

  • Michael Jordan

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    7
The Goat

The Goat

Trying real hard to be the shepherd.
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
16,286
Reaction score
28,431
Age
55
Location
North Port, FL
We have new options for a Miami Dolphins GM!

Rather than just limit our options to either a seasoned NFL executive who hasn't won anything OR a multiple-time championship-winning GM in an entirely different sport, I say we get really inventive.

Let's open the floodgates.

Now...I know we're all pissed off at Chris Grier. YOU know we're all pissed off at Chris Grier. That's kinda the point of the exercise.

Sure...the Easter Bunny doesn't actually exist, but he's got to be better than Chris Grier, right?

Branch Rickey is long dead, but he was one of the most influential GMs in the history of sports. Sure, it was another sport, but we're already proven that FH doesn't care about that. Let's see how THAT option goes!

The best option MIGHT just be a FH member. You might get someone smart from the draft forum. But you might get a complete moron like myself! But surely we know more than Grier...right?

Finally...Michael Jordan. Sure, he was tragic as an NBA owner, and hasn't set the world on fire in NASCAR...yet...but the guy is a six-time NBA champion! He's got to be better than Grier, right?

Have at it!
 
Very nice. Can't wait to see the number of those who won't vote for Branch Rickey since he was the origin of DEI. LOL
 
The Goat said:
We have new options for a Miami Dolphins GM!

Rather than just limit our options to either a seasoned NFL executive who hasn't won anything OR a multiple-time championship-winning GM in an entirely different sport, I say we get really inventive.

Let's open the floodgates.

Now...I know we're all pissed off at Chris Grier. YOU know we're all pissed off at Chris Grier. That's kinda the point of the exercise.

Sure...the Easter Bunny doesn't actually exist, but he's got to be better than Chris Grier, right?

Branch Rickey is long dead, but he was one of the most influential GMs in the history of sports. Sure, it was another sport, but we're already proven that FH doesn't care about that. Let's see how THAT option goes!

The best option MIGHT just be a FH member. You might get someone smart from the draft forum. But you might get a complete moron like myself! But surely we know more than Grier...right?

Finally...Michael Jordan. Sure, he was tragic as an NBA owner, and hasn't set the world on fire in NASCAR...yet...but the guy is a six-time NBA champion! He's got to be better than Grier, right?

Have at it!
Click to expand...
The Easter Bunny knows talent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom