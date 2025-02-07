New Poll: Pick a GM candidate from the following:

We have new options for a Miami Dolphins GM!



Rather than just limit our options to either a seasoned NFL executive who hasn't won anything OR a multiple-time championship-winning GM in an entirely different sport, I say we get really inventive.



Let's open the floodgates.



Now...I know we're all pissed off at Chris Grier. YOU know we're all pissed off at Chris Grier. That's kinda the point of the exercise.



Sure...the Easter Bunny doesn't actually exist, but he's got to be better than Chris Grier, right?



Branch Rickey is long dead, but he was one of the most influential GMs in the history of sports. Sure, it was another sport, but we're already proven that FH doesn't care about that. Let's see how THAT option goes!



The best option MIGHT just be a FH member. You might get someone smart from the draft forum. But you might get a complete moron like myself! But surely we know more than Grier...right?



Finally...Michael Jordan. Sure, he was tragic as an NBA owner, and hasn't set the world on fire in NASCAR...yet...but the guy is a six-time NBA champion! He's got to be better than Grier, right?



Have at it!