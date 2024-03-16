 New possible starting 22 as of now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New possible starting 22 as of now

Danny

Danny

Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
67,109
Reaction score
164,581
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Now mind you this is from espn but was just looking at their latest depth chart since the official site is not updated yet and here's what they have
QB-Tua
RB-Mostert-Achane
FB-Ingold
TE-Smythe-Smith
WR-Hill
WR-Waddle
WR-EZ
LT-Armstead
LG-Jones
C-Brewer
RG-Eich
RT-Jackson

LDE-Jonathan Harris
NT-Benito Jones
RDE-Seiler
WLB-Phillips
ILB-Long
ILB-Brooks
SLB-Chubb
LCB-Fuller
RCB-Ramsey
SS-Poyer
FS-Holland

I know we have the draft coming up in 40 days so we'll see what changes but I think as of right now this is pretty accurate
 
I would guess that based on info we have now, Shaq Barret will be starting opposite Phillips on opening Day as Chubb will likely not be ready before October, and penciling in Phillips for opening day is also optimistic, but possible. But otherwise, as the roster is currently constructed, that looks about right. I expect competition and other players to be brought in at LG/RG, WR, (potentially another edge) and DT still. I hope so anyways, but as you said, this is as the roster is currently constructed…
 
Chubb and Phillips won't be playing next year.
 
Kyndig said:
I would guess that based on info we have now, Shaq Barret will be starting opposite Phillips on opening Day as Chubb will likely not be ready before October, and penciling in Phillips for opening day is also optimistic, but possible. But otherwise, as the roster is currently constructed, that looks about right. I expect competition and other players to be brought in at LG/RG, WR, (potentially another edge) and DT still. I hope so anyways, but as you said, this is as the roster is currently constructed…
pretty much agree with everything you said....I'd expect(hope) we draft OL that can start from day one.....Barrett should start in place of Chubb till he's ready to play.
 
Danny said:
pretty much agree with everything you said....I'd expect(hope) we draft OL that can start from day one.....Barrett should start in place of Chubb till he's ready to play.
I would also argue that LDE is still an open competition. But as you said the roster isn’t complete yet
 
I am looking at edge rushers in the first round and a OG in the second. If I had to pick two spots to find immediate help at.
 
Danny said:
They will, the question is when and will they be back playing as good as they were last year
ACL week 16 and you think Chubb will be a factor?

Phillips with an Achilles, 1 year+ minimum to regain form.

They will be "healthy" just in time for our first round playoff exit (if we'll be so lucky).
 
Looks good. And still got the draft, and the post June 1 flexibility coming with X’s 18 million coming off the books to shop for some vets who make shake free
 
