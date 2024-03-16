New possible starting 22 as of now

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 67,109
- Reaction score
- 164,581
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
Now mind you this is from espn but was just looking at their latest depth chart since the official site is not updated yet and here's what they have
QB-Tua
RB-Mostert-Achane
FB-Ingold
TE-Smythe-Smith
WR-Hill
WR-Waddle
WR-EZ
LT-Armstead
LG-Jones
C-Brewer
RG-Eich
RT-Jackson
LDE-Jonathan Harris
NT-Benito Jones
RDE-Seiler
WLB-Phillips
ILB-Long
ILB-Brooks
SLB-Chubb
LCB-Fuller
RCB-Ramsey
SS-Poyer
FS-Holland
I know we have the draft coming up in 40 days so we'll see what changes but I think as of right now this is pretty accurate
QB-Tua
RB-Mostert-Achane
FB-Ingold
TE-Smythe-Smith
WR-Hill
WR-Waddle
WR-EZ
LT-Armstead
LG-Jones
C-Brewer
RG-Eich
RT-Jackson
LDE-Jonathan Harris
NT-Benito Jones
RDE-Seiler
WLB-Phillips
ILB-Long
ILB-Brooks
SLB-Chubb
LCB-Fuller
RCB-Ramsey
SS-Poyer
FS-Holland
I know we have the draft coming up in 40 days so we'll see what changes but I think as of right now this is pretty accurate