Teenwolf said: So, in light of a certain team having to change their name, what name would you give Miami if the ocean lovers decide we're not allowed to use the Dolphin name? Click to expand...

If we are getting rid of animal names for all the teams, I'm buying stock in ad agencies. Can't even imagine the amount of $ spent promoting new images.As far as the Washington Redskins, I find "Washington" much more offensive than "redskins".It doesn't even make sense. They took the name because it indicated fierce fighting warriors. It was never derogatory.Having said that, I couldn't care less if they call themselves the girlscouts.