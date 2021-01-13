 New Training Facility Photo Thread? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New Training Facility Photo Thread?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
4,927
Reaction score
10,958
Location
Marco Island
Does anyone have any updates or photos? Can we maybe make this a sticky so we can keep up to date?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
4,927
Reaction score
10,958
Location
Marco Island
TrinidadDolfan said:
My hope that it’s hotter than the surface of the Sun.

Grind them in the heat, vomiting optional.

I want to get back to the days when we rolled over teams in the September sun.
Click to expand...
Nice. Yeah Shula had 4 a days and wouldn't give them water. Now we're at 1 a days on some days where we then provide them a questionnaire afterward that protects their identity. BUT, I just want to see the new shiny facility.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom