New Training Facility Photo Thread?

Fin-Loco
Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 10, 2020
- Messages
- 4,927
- Reaction score
- 10,958
- Location
- Marco Island
Does anyone have any updates or photos? Can we maybe make this a sticky so we can keep up to date?
Nice. Yeah Shula had 4 a days and wouldn't give them water. Now we're at 1 a days on some days where we then provide them a questionnaire afterward that protects their identity. BUT, I just want to see the new shiny facility.My hope that it’s hotter than the surface of the Sun.
Grind them in the heat, vomiting optional.
I want to get back to the days when we rolled over teams in the September sun.