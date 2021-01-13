New Training Facility Photo Thread?

TrinidadDolfan said: My hope that it’s hotter than the surface of the Sun.



Grind them in the heat, vomiting optional.



I want to get back to the days when we rolled over teams in the September sun. Click to expand...

Nice. Yeah Shula had 4 a days and wouldn't give them water. Now we're at 1 a days on some days where we then provide them a questionnaire afterward that protects their identity. BUT, I just want to see the new shiny facility.